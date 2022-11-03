Google Earth Users Spots Alien in the Back Seat of a Car

The user was searching through Google Maps to find a local garage sale in her town but found an alien in a car instead

Recently a Google Earth user reported that she saw aliens sitting at the back seat of the car while using the app. The user named Crystal Patterson was scrolling through street view on the application when she noticed an alien chilling in the backseat of a car.

Upon zooming into the car for a more clear view, all she could see was an alien looking face sitting near the back window of the car.

Pictures of the car have been circulating on the internet for a while now, and it isn’t just Crystal but almost everyone looking at the image is suspicious about the creature on the back seat.

The incident took place in the small town of Mapleton, Maine, United State of America. Residents of Mapleton are also having their share of debate on the topic. Mysterious and haunting creatures/things are being discovered at Google Earth, quite frequently. We can only predict what we find next.

The image has awakened conspiracy theorists, who were found calling the photo an existence of alien life.

Crystal screenshotted this image while using Google Earth app for searching for local garage sales. Crystal is reportedly a 45 year old lady, who was using Google street to scout out location of a local garage on sale and saw an alien.

Crystal was shocked when she first saw the car, “can someone please tell me what I’m looking at in the backseat? She asked.

“The only reason I found this is because I was scooping out the location of a garage sale which was located at the property in the background.” adding to her statement crystal said that “the driver looked naked, so I zoomed in because nosy and thought about the distortion of the figure in the back. My first thought was that it was an alien.”

Crystal as well as local residents believe that it was an alien as from the image it could be clearly seen the figure doesn’t resemble human body and face features.

Commenting on the photo a user said “Oh My Goodness! How on earth did you spot this ?”. “Clearly an alien,” said another. Obviously not everyone agreed to the fact that it’s an alien and one user actually joked that this mysterious creature resembles “Mr Potatohead ”.

Google earth application is a geo browser that accesses satellite, aerial imagery, topography and several other geographic data over the Internet to represent the Earth as a three dimensional globe.

