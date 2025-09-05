By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 11 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Circle to Search

Google’s Circle to Search, first launched on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup, has quickly become one of the company’s most popular Android tools. Now it’s getting a small but meaningful upgrade: continuous translation while scrolling.

The feature is simple to use. Long-press the Home button or navigation bar to activate Circle to Search, tap the Translate icon, and then select “scroll and translate.” From there, translation happens automatically as you move down a page or even switch between apps.

A source says translation is already among the most frequently used functions in Circle to Search, making the addition a natural next step. The rollout begins this week and will first reach select Samsung devices before expanding more widely across Android.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

