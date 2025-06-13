By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 35 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Find Hub Now Supports Uwb With Moto Tag

Google’s Find Hub, formerly known as Find My Device, has long served as a reliable Android alternative to Apple’s Find My. It enables users to track phones, headphones, compatible trackers, and even nearby friends and family. However, until now, it lacked a standout feature: ultra-wideband finding.



Ultra-wideband (UWB) technology enhances Bluetooth tracking by offering precise directional guidance, no more estimations based on proximity alone. Until recently, no Find Hub-compatible trackers supported UWB. But that’s changed. The Moto Tag now supports UWB following a firmware update, first spotted by Android Police.

Once updated through the Moto Tag app (rolling out via the Google Play Store), the tag becomes discoverable with UWB in Find Hub. This offers far more accuracy in locating misplaced items.

Only certain flagship Android phones can leverage this feature, specifically, devices such as the Google Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra. Older flagships don’t yet support UWB, though the technology’s expansion into more affordable phones could change that soon.



What’s Next for Find Hub?

Google isn’t stopping at UWB. According to the company’s blog, Find Hub will allow some device tracking via satellites “later this year”. This expansion could not only match Apple’s offerings but potentially position Find Hub as the new standard in cross-device tracking.

Find My Device app, Google Find Hub
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

