Google for Startups Accelerator now accepting applications from Pakistan

Google has announced that they are bringing their Google for Startups Accelerator program to Southeast Asia- and Pakistan is one of the seven countries in the region that the program is open for. Startups can now submit their applications here.

Google for Startups Accelerator is a program for tech startups all over the world. Applicants can apply with their ideas- ideas that solve their region’s problems. The program then helps them, “solve specific, technical challenges with the best of Google resources – people, network, and technologies.” Entrepreneurs all around Pakistan (and in other Southeast Asian countries) can benefit from the network and exposure that Google provides within this program.

The accelerator is three months long and will run virtually from August 11th to November 12 of this year. The program also includes a Bootcamp week, which is scheduled to take place from September 7th till September 10th, and a Graduation week at the end.

The startups that get selected are offered experiences that best suit their needs; Google pairs the founders of the startups with relevant experts in the industry. These experts then, with their vast experience and knowledge of the domain, help overcome any obstacles being faced.

The website mentions that the Accelerator will be conducted in English and will be accepting applications from startups headquartered in seven Southeast Asian countries, including Pakistan.

The program is aimed at, “Seed to Series A startups with a technology-based product.” Complete lists of what kind of startups the program is looking for and the benefits it offers can be found on the Google for Startups website .

The deadline for application submission is July 19th, 2020.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk