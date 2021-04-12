News, Technology

Google Is Officially Shutting Down Its Mobile Shopping App

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 58 sec read>

In recent news, Google is officially shutting down its mobile shopping apps for both iOS and Android. However, according to a Google spokesperson, the apps will continue till June. The spokesperson further added:
“Within the next few weeks, we’ll no longer be supporting the Shopping app. All of the functionality the app offered users is available on the Shopping tab. We’ll continue building features within the Shopping tab and other Google surfaces, including the Google app.”

In a nutshell, the site shopping.google.com will remain active and will allow users to choose from numerous online stores and make purchases using their Google accounts.

However, numerous users have been noticed that the company may seem to be looking to axe the site and move on to the next thing as they received a ‘something went wrong’ message. Though it is primarily due to some technical issues caused by the new version 59 of Google Shopping.

However, it is to be noted that the Android and web version of the site is essentially identical. The ‘Home’ feed provides a list of recommended products that you might be interested in, while you can see a list of products that you ‘Saved’. Moreover, the ‘Notifications’ tab shows order updates and promotions, while ‘Cart’ allows you to start to move on to the purchasing process. Furthermore, by simply tapping your profile avatar in the search bar you can see past ‘Orders’ and quickly reorder.

With Google Shopping getting axed soon, it is expected that new products will be upcoming soon which will focus on digital accessibility during this pandemic era.

Google Google Shopping
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

NASA Releases Image Of Blue Dunes on Mars

in News, Technology
Apr 12, 2021  ·   56 sec read

Record breaking remittances reach above $2 billion for 10th consecutive month in a row

in News
Apr 12, 2021  ·   1 min read

Human hair can help create better solar panels, study finds

in News, Technology
Apr 11, 2021  ·   48 sec read