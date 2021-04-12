Google Is Officially Shutting Down Its Mobile Shopping App

In recent news, Google is officially shutting down its mobile shopping apps for both iOS and Android. However, according to a Google spokesperson, the apps will continue till June. The spokesperson further added:

“Within the next few weeks, we’ll no longer be supporting the Shopping app. All of the functionality the app offered users is available on the Shopping tab. We’ll continue building features within the Shopping tab and other Google surfaces, including the Google app.”

In a nutshell, the site shopping.google.com will remain active and will allow users to choose from numerous online stores and make purchases using their Google accounts.

However, numerous users have been noticed that the company may seem to be looking to axe the site and move on to the next thing as they received a ‘something went wrong’ message. Though it is primarily due to some technical issues caused by the new version 59 of Google Shopping.

RIP Google Shopping's mobile app. Google is preparing to sunset it. New fragment in v59 of the Android app. CC @killedbygoogle pic.twitter.com/Q3RpujZr3K — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 8, 2021

However, it is to be noted that the Android and web version of the site is essentially identical. The ‘Home’ feed provides a list of recommended products that you might be interested in, while you can see a list of products that you ‘Saved’. Moreover, the ‘Notifications’ tab shows order updates and promotions, while ‘Cart’ allows you to start to move on to the purchasing process. Furthermore, by simply tapping your profile avatar in the search bar you can see past ‘Orders’ and quickly reorder.

With Google Shopping getting axed soon, it is expected that new products will be upcoming soon which will focus on digital accessibility during this pandemic era.