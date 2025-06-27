Google Launches Doppl Ai App To Virtually Try On Outfits

Google has launched a new experimental app called Doppl, designed to help users visualize how various outfits might look on themselves.







The app, announced on Thursday, is now available on both iOS and Android platforms in the United States.

Doppl allows users to create a digital version of themselves by uploading a full-body photo. Once the digital profile is set, users can upload images or screenshots of outfits, whether from social media, thrift stores, or photos of friends, and virtually try them on.

After selecting an outfit, the app generates an image showing your virtual self wearing it. But Doppl doesn’t stop at static visuals. It can even convert images into AI-generated videos, offering a more realistic sense of how the clothing would move and fit in real life.







Users can save their favorite looks, scroll through past try-ons, and even share their outfits with others, making it a fun and interactive way to explore personal fashion choices.

Built on Google Shopping’s Virtual Try-On Tech

According to Google, the app builds upon the virtual try-on capabilities introduced recently through Google Shopping. However, by turning the feature into a stand-alone app, Google hopes to make the experience more accessible and engaging.

The app also offers an opportunity for the tech giant to learn how consumers interact with such tools and collect data for future AI advancements in fashion.

While previous try-on tools from Google showcased outfits on a variety of models, Doppl takes personalization a step further. Now, users can see the clothing on an animated version of their own body, making the experience feel more tailored and authentic.

In a blog post, Google wrote:

“We hope Doppl helps you explore your style in new and exciting ways.”

The company also cautioned that since “Doppl is in its early days,” the app may not always deliver accurate results in terms of fit, appearance, or clothing details.

Limited to the U.S. for Now

As of now, Doppl is only available in the U.S., and it’s unclear whether or when Google plans to expand the app’s availability to other regions. Since it’s part of Google Labs, the project remains experimental and subject to changes based on user feedback and performance.