By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Uk Moves To Regulate Googles Dominance In Search

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has proposed granting Google a “strategic market status” (SMS) under its new Digital Markets Competition Regime, potentially tightening regulatory oversight on the tech giant’s search operations.



The move follows rising concerns over Google’s dominance in UK search. It controls over 90% of general search queries. Millions of Britons use it every day. Over 200,000 UK businesses depend on Google Ads to reach customers.

Proposed Measures to Boost Competition

If the designation is formalized by October, the CMA could enforce several changes, including:

  • Making it easier for users to access alternative search providers
  • Implementing fairer ranking systems for businesses
  • Enhancing transparency and giving more control to publishers whose content appears in search results

First Test of New Digital Powers

This would mark Google as the first company to receive such a designation since the CMA was granted expanded authority to curb market dominance in digital spaces.



“The UK’s new Digital Markets Competition Regime can help unlock opportunities for innovation and growth… while protecting UK consumers and businesses from unfair or harmful practices,” stated the CMA.

Google Pushes Back

Reacting to the announcement, Google raised concerns about the CMA’s direction.

“We’re concerned that the scope of the CMA’s considerations remains broad and unfocused, with a range of interventions being considered before any evidence has been provided,” said Oliver Bethell, Google’s Senior Director for Competition.

The outcome of this decision could reshape the digital advertising and search landscape in the UK, signaling a major step toward curbing Big Tech’s dominance in critical internet services.

Google, Google Search
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Samsung Unpacked Date Confirmed

Samsung Reveals Galaxy Z Fold & Galaxy Flip Release Dates

Atlas Honda Set To Roll Out Electric Scooter For Pakistani Market

Atlas Honda Set to Roll Out Electric Scooter for Pakistani Market

Govt Launches Digital Loans For Farmers In Pakistan

Govt Launches Digital Loans for Farmers in Pakistan

Pakistan Adb Partner On Rs14 Billion Women Loan Facility

Pakistan, ADB Partner on Rs14 Billion Women Loan Facility

Mobland Season 2 Officially Confirmed

Tom Hardy’s Crime Thriller ‘MobLand’ Season 2 Officially Confirmed

Govt Withdraws Sales Tax Exemption On Imported Cotton Yarn

Govt Withdraws Sales Tax Exemption on Imported Cotton Yarn

How To Make Chatgpt Remember You Better 5 Easy Steps

Here’s How to Make ChatGPT Remember You Better: 5 Easy Steps

Us House Bans Whatsapp Citing Data Security Risks

US House Bans WhatsApp Citing Data Security Risks

Microsoft Unifies Pc Game Libraries In Xbox App Overhaul

Microsoft Unifies PC Game Libraries in Xbox App Overhaul

When And Why To Use The L Gear In Your Automatic Car

When and Why to Use the ‘L’ Gear in Your Automatic Car?

Sparx Smartphones Reportedly Winding Down Operations In Pakistan

Sparx Smartphones Reportedly Winding Down Operations in Pakistan

5 Upcoming Thriller Movies For The Weekend You Have To See

5 Upcoming Thriller Movies For The Weekend You Have To See

Pakistans Rice Exports Hold Strong Despite Indias Subsidy Push

Pakistan Shrugs Off Indian Rice Subsidy Push as Exports Held Strong