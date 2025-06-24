The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has proposed granting Google a “strategic market status” (SMS) under its new Digital Markets Competition Regime, potentially tightening regulatory oversight on the tech giant’s search operations.







The move follows rising concerns over Google’s dominance in UK search. It controls over 90% of general search queries. Millions of Britons use it every day. Over 200,000 UK businesses depend on Google Ads to reach customers.

Proposed Measures to Boost Competition

If the designation is formalized by October, the CMA could enforce several changes, including:

Making it easier for users to access alternative search providers

Implementing fairer ranking systems for businesses

Enhancing transparency and giving more control to publishers whose content appears in search results

First Test of New Digital Powers

This would mark Google as the first company to receive such a designation since the CMA was granted expanded authority to curb market dominance in digital spaces.







“The UK’s new Digital Markets Competition Regime can help unlock opportunities for innovation and growth… while protecting UK consumers and businesses from unfair or harmful practices,” stated the CMA.

Google Pushes Back

Reacting to the announcement, Google raised concerns about the CMA’s direction.

“We’re concerned that the scope of the CMA’s considerations remains broad and unfocused, with a range of interventions being considered before any evidence has been provided,” said Oliver Bethell, Google’s Senior Director for Competition.

The outcome of this decision could reshape the digital advertising and search landscape in the UK, signaling a major step toward curbing Big Tech’s dominance in critical internet services.