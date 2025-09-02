By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 35 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Maps Gets Live Updates Feature In Android 16

Google Maps, already an essential tool for millions, is set to become even more useful with the rollout of Android 16.

The navigation app will now feature “Live Updates”, a new type of notification designed for real-time tracking. This feature will allow users to monitor tasks such as flight tracking, delivery updates, and navigation without reopening the app.

Unlike regular notifications, Live Updates remain visible on the screen continuously, even when the user exits Google Maps or locks the device. This means users can glance at their lock screen to instantly check travel progress or task status.

It shows essential information in a brilliant way, including the ETA to the destination, next turn instructions, a directional arrow to help with the guidance, and a progress bar.

Google Maps’ Live Updates integration includes a color coded approach that shows real-time traffic conditions for the current route. Users can anticipate light and heavy traffic directly from the persistent notifications and see how far they are from their locations.

Hints of this feature had circulated for some time, but it has now officially been introduced in the beta version of Android 16. It is likely because Google is still experimenting with this idea and doesn’t think the production rollout should start yet.

According to Android Authority, Live Updates will significantly improve convenience for users navigating or tracking tasks.

However, it remains unclear when the feature will roll out to all users globally.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

