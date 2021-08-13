Google Meet Now Allows Users To Add More Co-Hosts, Limit Screen Sharing, And More

Google is bringing new features to its video conferencing tool i.e. Google Meet. These features are to bring about more control and ease of access.

One of the major updates is that users will now be able to assign up to 25 co-hosts per meeting. What this means is that over 25 users would be given hosting privileges. Moreover, this will allow the co-hosts to limit the number of users who can share their screen, send chat messages, and even mute all participants with a single push of a button.

Moreover, Google Meet is becoming more accessible with the new ‘Quick Access’ settings. This works if you’ve Google Workspace as this would be enabled by default. However, if this feature is turned off then meetings won’t start until the host joins. In addition, users can block anonymous users who joined the meeting without asking hence ensuring security.

These changes are subjected to roll out on the web and Android from August 16th and on iOS from August 30th.