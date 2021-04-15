Google Photos Can Now Let You Copy Text From A Photo Into Your Web Browser

The Google Photos desktop version now has the ability to scan for text in an image and make the text available to copy-paste due to Google’s Lens technology. Lens has been available on Android for a while but its Optical Character Recognition (OCR) is said to make working with desktop much easier as users get to meddle with text from the images they scan.

The feature has been rolled out widely but is suspected to face limitations in a few regions. To use the feature, load up the Google Photos site and go to a photo where you’ve captured some text from places such as a book, image, etc. If Google detects words, a ‘Copy text from image’ button should pop up, and clicking that will open a pane that lets you read the text that Google found.

According to The Verge, the results were absolutely flawless as scanned text from a book and document into something one would write on a desktop computer. The most fascinating fact is that Lens even managed to interpret special characters such as ‘æ’ correctly.

Although Google Lens has more features on Android, it seems that text-copying is the only one that’s made it to the desktop so far.

Source: The Verge