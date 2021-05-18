Google Photos has brought a whole new dimension to treasuring cherished memories ever since it was first introduced in 2015. The photo-sharing and cloud storage service has achieved popularity for its free unlimited storage. However, the golden period is about to end since, starting June 1, 2021, Google Photos will count all the uploaded images and videos against the free 15GB storage with the Google account.

If you manually back up the photos and videos to the service, it might be time to go through your library again and upload any important content before June 1. Anything on or after June 1 will start adding to space in your assigned 15 GB storage quota.

The move was hinted back in November 2020 when the Google Photos lead David Leib tweeted that providing completely free backups is incurring high costs. More than a billion people upload a whopping 28 million photos to the platform each week, which is why Google had to take away the freebie.

Users who rely on Google Photos to upload their device’s content don’t need to worry about their existing data. The existing high-quality content will remain exempt from the upcoming storage restrictions.

