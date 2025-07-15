Google’s Pixel 10 series is rumored to debut on August 20. Now, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s specs have reportedly leaked online. The foldable is said to feature a 6.4-inch cover display with a 3,000-nit peak brightness for enhanced outdoor use.

Camera hardware appears unchanged from its predecessor

48MP main sensor

10.5MP ultrawide

10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom

Two 10MP selfie cameras

Battery capacity is increasing to 5,015 mAh, offering extended battery life. It will run on the upcoming Tensor G5 SoC, with 16GB RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold also gains an IP68 rating, making it the most dust- and water-resistant foldable on the market to date.

Compared to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, key improvements include

A slightly larger cover screen

Slimmer bezels

Bigger battery

More powerful chip

Better durability

A new 1TB storage variant

These upgrades suggest that Google is pushing the Pixel Fold lineup closer to mainstream flagship territory. Whether the changes will satisfy power users and justify the expected price tag remains to be seen. However, the device appears ready to compete strongly in the premium foldable market.