Google Pixel Watch 4 Leak Reveals Sizes Colors

A new Google Pixel Watch 4 leak has surfaced, revealing detailed information on the sizes, colors, and band options expected for the upcoming smartwatch. Google is rumored to introduce the Pixel Watch 4 alongside the Pixel 10 series on August 20, and this latest leak offers a clearer picture of what fans can anticipate.

According to the Google Pixel Watch 4 leak, the smartwatch will come in two case sizes, 41mm and 45mm, each available with or without 4G LTE connectivity. Color choices will include Obsidian, Lemon, Moonstone, Iris, and Porcelain. Obsidian appears to be a classic black, Porcelain a clean white, Iris a soft purple, and Lemon likely a yellow shade.

Google plans to pair these watches with a wide range of bands. These include a two-tone leather band in Jade, Active Bands in Iris, Lemongrass, and Moonstone, and Active Sport Bands offered in Indigo, Lemongrass, Moonstone, and Peony.

Additional options will feature a Crafted Leather Band in Moonstone, Metal Mesh Bands in Matte Black and Polished Silver, a Performance Loop Band in Moonstone, a Woven Band in Indigo, and Gradient Stretch Bands blending Lemongrass/Frost, Moonstone, Obsidian/Hazel, and Peony/Iris.

The same Google Pixel Watch 4 leak also indicates the device will closely resemble last year’s model but be slightly thicker at 14.3mm with slimmer bezels. Another past leak suggested it will house two new buttons flanking the speaker, hinting at refined controls.

With these fresh details emerging, all eyes are on Google’s anticipated August event where the Pixel 10 lineup and the Google Pixel Watch 4 are expected to make their official debut. Fans will be watching closely to see how the final product compares to these early leaks.

