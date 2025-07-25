By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Tests Ai Powered Web Guide For Smarter Search

Google has rolled out a new experiment called Web Guide, an AI-powered feature designed to improve how search results are displayed. Announced on Thursday, this latest addition to Search Labs aims to reshape how users interact with complex or open-ended search queries.

What Is Web Guide?

Web Guide uses AI to intelligently organize search results by grouping them into topic-specific sections. Rather than delivering a long list of links, the new feature categorizes results based on the various aspects of a user’s query, making it easier to explore information in a structured way.

This is part of Google’s ongoing effort to make search more useful through its Search Labs experiments, which allow users to opt in and test early-stage features. Other experiments under Search Labs include Google’s AI Mode, Notebook LM, the Flow filmmaking tool, and creative experiments like an audio show based on Google Discover news feeds.

Powered by Gemini AI

At the core of Web Guide is Gemini, Google’s powerful AI model. Gemini helps the system deeply understand user queries. It also maps user queries to relevant content that standard search methods might overlook.

The feature builds on Google’s current fan-out technique used in AI Mode, extending its utility into a more navigable layout.

Google notes that Web Guide excels with open-ended or complex queries. For example, someone searching “how to solo travel in Japan” might see results grouped into categories such as comprehensive travel guides, safety advice, and first-hand travel stories.

Another sample query, “My family is spread across multiple time zones. What are the best tools for staying connected and maintaining close relationships despite the distance?”, could return a Web Guide layout with sections covering apps, time zone management tools, and communication strategies.

Where to Find It and How to Use

Currently, the Web Guide feature appears on the Web tab of Google Search for those who opt into the experiment. Users can easily toggle the feature off from the tab itself without leaving Search Labs or disabling the experiment entirely.

In the future, Google plans to expand the experiment’s capabilities to additional sections of Search, including the widely used “All” tab, offering broader access to AI-organized information.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

