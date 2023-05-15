Google To Provide More than 44,000 Scholarships To Young Pakistanis

After launching Google Career Certificates (GCC) in October last year, Google today announced it will commit a total of 44,500 new GCC scholarships by the end of 2023, to more Pakistanis wanting to gain access to in-demand digital skills.

“Through initiatives such as GCC and scholarships, Google helps create more equal opportunities for people from different groups and backgrounds to gain access to digital skills and job opportunities,” the company said.

Building on its previous commitment to help create Future Forward Pakistan, Google adds 3 additional courses – Business Intelligence, Advanced Data Analytics, and Cybersecurity – to its Career Certificates program to help Pakistani women and young graduates earn employer-recognized certificates as a way to realize their career ambitions. The effort is in partnership with IRM and TechValley.

سید امین الحق / گوگل کیریئر سرٹیفیکیشن وفاقی وزیر آئی ٹی نے گوگل کے تعاون سے کیریئر سرٹیفیکیشن پروگرام 2٫0 کا اجراٗ کردیا پاکستان شہری آن لاٗن رجسٹریشن کرواکے فری کورسز میں شامل ہوسکتے ہیں، امین الحق#SyedAminUlHaque pic.twitter.com/YrbsoFZjJD — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) May 9, 2023

Google Pakistan Country Director Farhan Qureshi said Google was committed to helping build an inclusive digital economy in Pakistan through its programs, products, and services.

“As the number three freelance economy in the world, digital skills are highly sought after in Pakistan,” he added.

We want to help people get qualifications online for jobs that are in demand, high growth, and well paying.“

The search engine giant has also added three more courses — Business Intelli­gence, Advanced-Data Ana­­­lytics, and Cyber­secu­rity — to the program.

Addressing the event, Mr. Haque said his ministry fully supported Google’s efforts to equip Pakistanis with digital skills through GCC programs.

“This initiative aligns with our vision of creating an ecosystem that enables the potential of the digital economy and provides equal opportunity to all Pakistanis. We especially are appreciative of Google’s focus on distributing 50pc scholarships to women.”

Iqra Malik, a Data Analyst Freelancer and a recent GCC graduate in Data Analytics shared: “This course transformed my life by providing me with valuable new skills that helped me excel in freelance work, support my family financially, and take on various projects for clients. It not only gave me financial stability but also a sense of fulfillment and accomplishment.”

Saif Ullah (Lahore), a graduate in Digital Marketing said:

“Completing the certificate had a significant impact on my life, both personally and professionally. It helped me identify a clear roadmap for my future career path. I have been able to secure a job as a performance marketer in a software house and opened doors to income generation through freelancing. I have also created accounts on Upwork and Fiverr to explore freelancing opportunities.”

In addition to the new scholarships and the 3 new courses, Google’s partners IRM and TechValley are launching a soft skills program for GCC graduates to create well-rounded professionals ready for the job market. The online program covers critical topics including Communication Skills, Personal Branding, Time Management, and Critical Thinking. It will take 4 weeks to complete the program which also includes practical assignments and homework. The curriculum is designed by Google and will be delivered by IRM and TechValley.

Federal Minister also added:

To apply for the scholarship you would have to visit the Google Career Certificates (GCC) Google webpage and look for your relevant field of interest and look up the details of whether you meet the requisites or not. From there you can also apply for all the different scholarships and Google courses.

