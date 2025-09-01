Google continues to refine its Quick Share feature, bringing smoother cross-device file transfers to Android and beyond. The service already supports fast sharing between Android devices, Chromebooks, and Windows PCs.

Sources suggest Google is preparing to extend Quick Share support to iOS and macOS, making it a true multi-platform tool. With this steady evolution, Quick Share is shaping up to be a universal solution for simple and reliable file sharing.

The latest update introduces a redesigned interface, now rolling out to selected users. The refreshed look mirrors Samsung’s One UI 8 design, focusing on clarity and accessibility. A new layout separates the Send and Receive modes, with a convenient toggle button at the bottom for quick switching.

By default, Quick Share now opens in Receive mode, highlighting the device name prominently. Incoming file requests are easier to spot, allowing users to accept transfers faster. Meanwhile, the Send mode has gained significant upgrades. It now includes a built-in file picker that supports multiple selections, even from different file types. A preview window also appears before sending, ensuring users share the right content with confidence.

With these enhancements, Google is not just redesigning Quick Share’s interface; it’s making the experience more intuitive, faster, and future-ready.