Google Gemini can now replace your assistant by rolling out Scheduled Actions, allowing it to function like a personal assistant. This new feature enables users to automate routine tasks and receive personalized updates without repeatedly prompting the AI.







Scheduled Actions allow users to instruct Gemini to perform specific tasks at designated times or intervals. This can include one-off reminders or recurring actions. Essentially, you tell Gemini what you want done and when, and it will execute it automatically in the background..

Users interact with Gemini in natural language, just as they would for any other prompt. To schedule a scheduled action, simply include the timing and frequency in your request. For instance, you could say, “Send me a summary of my unread emails every morning at 7 AM.”

All scheduled tasks can be managed from a dedicated “Scheduled Actions” page within the Gemini app’s settings, allowing users to view, edit, pause, or delete any automated prompts. Users can typically have up to 10 active scheduled actions at a time.







This feature is currently rolling out to, users with a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription. Users with qualifying Google Workspace business and education plans can also use this feature. While not immediately available to free-tier users, Google may expand access in the future, similar to how other features have become more widely available over time.