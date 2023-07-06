Google’s Office Opening Marks a Milestone for Pakistan’s Tech Industry, TikTok to Follow

The Federal Minister for Information Technology, Aminul Haq, recently made a significant announcement that has garnered attention nationwide. He revealed that Google, the renowned global search engine, has officially opened its office in Pakistan, marking a major milestone for the country’s tech industry.

During a casual conversation with the media in the capital city of Islamabad, Minister Haq highlighted the diligent efforts of his ministry in developing social media rules. He emphasized that these rules have reached their final stage and will soon be presented to the cabinet for approval. The aim of these rules is to ensure a regulated and secure online environment for Pakistani users.

Minister Haq further revealed that Google is not the only major company recognizing Pakistan’s potential. The popular video-sharing application TikTok is also planning to establish an office in the country, solidifying its commitment to the Pakistani market. The minister stressed the importance of having a physical or virtual presence in Pakistan, acknowledging the positive impact it can have on the economy and local job market.

It is worth mentioning that Google’s registration as a company in Pakistan was successfully completed in 2022, as confirmed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). The SECP issued a document to Google acknowledging its incorporation as Google Asia Pacific Pvt. Ltd in Singapore. The company has established a liaison office in Pakistan under Section 435 of the Companies Act 2017.

Google’s move to establish an office in Pakistan makes it the first major tech conglomerate to comply with the country’s social media rules. These rules require all social media companies, including Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter, to register themselves in Pakistan. This registration enables the government to enforce the guidelines outlined in the “Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight, and Safeguards) Rules, 2021.”

Insiders familiar with the matter have also revealed that TikTok, another social media giant, is planning to follow suit and register itself in Pakistan. There are even speculations that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, might consider a similar move in the near future. This growing interest from major tech companies signifies the potential and attractiveness of the Pakistani market.

In a related development, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recently met with his Singaporean counterpart, Dr. Vivan Balakrishnan, during the 29th Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Phnom Penh. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and expressed their commitment to enhancing dialogue and cooperation. They also explored opportunities for bilateral trade and economic collaboration. Moreover, they exchanged views on global and regional issues, underscoring the importance of the ASEAN-led process in the Asia Pacific.

Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari commended Singapore’s remarkable development model, considering it an inspiration for developing countries. This meeting serves as a testament to the growing ties between Pakistan and Singapore and highlights the mutual desire to strengthen relations in various domains.

Overall, the opening of Google’s office in Pakistan and the potential arrival of other major tech companies signify a positive trajectory for the country’s digital landscape. These developments are expected to contribute to economic growth, job creation, and enhanced connectivity, ultimately benefiting the people of Pakistan. Additionally, the commitment to bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Singapore sets the stage for increased collaboration and exchange of ideas in the future.

