If you’re a longtime Pixel user who enjoys the sleek simplicity of the home screen search bar, brace yourself, Google’s latest tweak may not sit well.







With the rollout of Android 16, many Pixel devices, including the Pixel 9a, have received an updated version of the persistent Google Search bar. What’s new? A fresh shortcut for “AI Mode” is now squeezed alongside the existing icons for voice search and Google Lens.

While the change is likely meant to enhance accessibility, not everyone sees it as an improvement.

“I hate it,” one frustrated user plainly stated, reflecting the sentiments of many who value the clean, quick access the original design offered.

What changed?

The search bar, once a simple tool for quickly launching Google searches, now serves four roles:







Text-based Google Search

AI Mode

Voice Search

Google Lens

For those who regularly use these features, this all-in-one design may feel efficient. But users who don’t need the extras are calling the new layout “cluttered and messy.”

Even more frustrating is the placement of the new AI Mode icon. It now sits near the center of the bar, right where most users casually tap to type. This slight shift has already led to accidental AI Mode activations, disrupting the basic user flow.

“Let us customize it,” users demand

In earlier Pixel models like the Pixel 6, the bar only had a voice search icon, which felt unobtrusive. The arrival of the Lens icon with the Pixel 7 added a bit of noise, but it was still manageable. Now, with AI Mode in the mix, users are asking why customization isn’t an option.

Ironically, Google does allow customization on its standard Search widget, letting users choose or remove shortcuts like Translate, Weather, or AI Mode. But the built-in Pixel search bar lacks this flexibility.

“Little issues like this are all the more annoying because of how arbitrary they are,” one user commented, highlighting the inconsistent experience between Google’s widgets.

What do users want?

While this update is far from a deal-breaker, it points to a larger issue: a lack of user control in how Google presents its tools on Pixel phones. As a flagship Android experience, Pixel is expected to showcase the best of Google, but unexpected, non-customizable changes like this can leave loyal users feeling sidelined.

Until Google offers a fix, or better yet, a customization option, those unhappy with the new search bar will have to adapt… or hope for a rollback in the next update.