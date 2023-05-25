GOP Plans to Train 150,000 AI Experts in Next 5 Years: IT Minister

According to IT Minister, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, the IT Ministry will train 100,000 AI graduates in collaboration with academia and another 50,000 in collaboration with the IT industry

Following a massive wave of global interest in the AI industry, the Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Syed Amin-ul-Hauqe announced that the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoIT&T) will now train a total of 150,000 AI Experts in Next 5 Years.

Adding to his statement, the IT Minister said that 100,000 AI graduates will be trained in collaboration with the academia whereas the remaining 50,000 AI graduates will be trained through support from the IT industry.

IT Minister Amin-ul-Hauqe said that he believes projects of national interest such as these will prepare Pakistan to be ready for the challenges that AI technology will bring with itself.

Adding onto his statement, the minister said that in a few years, Pakistan will have a lot of job opportunities in the field of AI and many local industries will be utilizing modern technology to improve and speed up their workflow. He also said that a fresh AI talent will attract both domestic and international investment into the country while also enabling the correct and ethical use of AI technology in the country.

The federal minister then went on to say that the government aims to provide an enabling environment of trust where AI technology can be developed and implemented locally.

Stating that the global AI market is expected to hit the US$ 1 trillion mark by 2030, the federal minister said that Pakistan should aim to get its share of this industry.

Towards the end of his address, Haque said that the IT Ministry is currently setting up a policy committee which includes AI experts that will work towards formulating the latest requirements and challenges being brought up in the AI industry.

