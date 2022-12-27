Government of Pakistan is Launching National Roaming in Balochistan

According to PTA officials, national roaming will be available in Balochistan by June 2023, since equipment has already reached and only minor work is left

The government of Pakistan will soon introduce national roaming in Balochistan, this initiative will go on to solve a lot of connectivity issues and open doors for investment in the province. National roaming will be made available in all areas except some that do not commercially interest cellular mobile operators.

News about the national roaming was first made public by Director General Licensing Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Brigadier Amer Shahzad. Mr. Shahzad revealed the news while briefing a Senate Standing Committee.

PTA officials while discussing the initiative said that Balochistan is currently being treated as a priority case and the province will get national roaming by June 2023. It was revealed that the equipment necessary for national roaming has already been delivered, all that’s left now is a little bit of minor work that will soon be completed.

Discussing the network problems in Balochistan, the chairman committee said that internet services are not available in most districts of Balochistan, causing a lot of difficulties for students in the province. He added that services in a lot of parts are actually closed down because of security concerns.

Senator Afnanullah Khan while speaking at the briefing said that special attention must be paid to Gwadar and the areas surrounding it, this is because the area has been able to pull a lot of foreign investments.

Telecom officials while speaking at the meeting discussed a lot of new projects that are underway to provide a high speed network in Balochistan. Ufone, a telecom company, is now providing 4G services on 95% of its towers in Gwadar.

