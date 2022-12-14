Government of Pakistan to Hire 20,000 New Interns Till June 2023

These interns will be hired under the National Development internship Programme (NDIP), which is a program developed to enhance the capacity of young professionals in the country

The Federal Government of Pakistan is set to hire over 20,000 new interns as a part of its National Development internship Programme (NDIP). This intern hiring process will start as 2023 kicks off and the hiring process is expected to finish by June.

Approved by the Prime Minister, the NDIP program is developed by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives. The aim of the NDIP program is to engage young and talented youth into development projects.

Apart from engaging the youth, this program will also go on to enhance the skills of young Pakistanis in areas relevant to their education. Being trained under government supervision, these young minds will bring fresh ideas into the development sector of Pakistan.

In order to apply to the internship, the candidate must be lower than 30 years of age and have an HEC recognized degree or have three years of associate engineering, paramedic/technician course certificate.



