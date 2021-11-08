Govt sets aside Rs2 billion to protect institutions from cyber attacks

In a concerted effort to stave off cyber attacks on public sector institutions, the government has sanctioned a sum of Rs2 billion for the purpose of forming a cybersecurity team.

As reported by SAMAA TV, the cybersecurity emergency response team will be focused on strengthening digital security of data. It will also come up with ways of sharing intelligence related to cyber threats at the national level.

According to the report, experts have said that a “dedicated baseline software” has already been developed in this regard.

While talking to SAMAA, cybersecurity expert Ammar Jafri explained that this emergency response team will be just like a house guard, albeit one capable of protecting the whole nation from a slew of cyber threats.

“It is capable of recognizing and informing consumers about potential emergencies or threats,” he said. “If everyone combined efforts, it will be a good endeavor.”

The team, called the Pakistan Computer Emergency Response Team (PakCERT), is committed to providing industry-grade security services and trainings to help public and private entities build a secure infrastructure.

The team is capable of cyber threat intelligence, forensics analysis, penetration testing, vulnerability assessment, and reverse engineering of malware to name a few.

As the team’s website states, it aims to “protect information assets of our clients by education, technology and experience, while maintaining the strictest levels of confidentiality in the industry.”