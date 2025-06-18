Govt To Block 5 Million Sims Linked To Expired Cnics

The federal government has initiated a systematic operation to block nearly 5 million mobile phone SIMs registered under “expired or canceled CNICs“, in a decisive move to enhance national security and eliminate identity misuse in the digital space.







This initiative comes on the heels of recommendations by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and is being enforced by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) under directives from the Ministry of Interior.

Year-Wise SIM Blocking Schedule

As per official figures, “4,906,611 SIMs” have been flagged for being tied to CNICs that have either lapsed or belong to deceased persons. These SIMs will be blocked in phases, depending on the expiration year of the associated CNIC:

June 30, 2025: SIMs linked to CNICs expired in 2017

SIMs linked to CNICs expired in 2017 July 31, 2025: CNICs expired in 2018

CNICs expired in 2018 August 31, 2025: CNICs expired in 2019

CNICs expired in 2019 September 30, 2025: CNICs expired in 2020

CNICs expired in 2020 October 31, 2025: CNICs expired in 2021

CNICs expired in 2021 November 30, 2025: CNICs expired in 2022

CNICs expired in 2022 December 31, 2025: CNICs expired in 2023, 2024, and 2025

Authorities say the campaign is essential to prevent unauthorized access and misuse of mobile networks through dormant or fraudulent identities. It also aligns with ongoing efforts to secure the country’s digital ecosystem and reinforce accountability across communication platforms.







The Ministry of Interior has advised citizens to proactively “verify and update their identity records” to avoid disruption in service. This campaign is also expected to significantly reduce identity fraud, restrict access for non-verified users, and promote a secure telecom infrastructure.

What should users do?

Citizens are encouraged to renew their expired CNICs as early as possible to “avoid inconvenience and ensure uninterrupted mobile connectivity.” Delaying the update could result in the loss of mobile services once the respective blocking deadlines pass.