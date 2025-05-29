Grok AI Chatbot to Launch on Telegram in $300M xAI Deal?

With Elon Musk’s xAI deal, Grok is all set to integrate Telegram, expanding AI services over the great user base of the messaging network.







Telegram and xAI Forge $300 Million Partnership

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has disclosed a one-year agreement with xAI, in which the AI company will invest $300 million in cash and equity to integrate Grok into Telegram’s ecosystem.

The objective of this collaboration is to improve user interaction by integrating AI-driven features directly into the application.

Grok’s Integration and Features

Grok will be accessible through Telegram’s search bar. Some of the functionalities users will access include threaded conversations, smart text editing, chat summaries, document digests, and group chat moderation. These features are designed to streamline user experience and introduce advanced AI capabilities to everyday messaging.







Telegram-xAI Deal: Revenue Sharing and Data Considerations

As part of the deal, Telegram will receive 50% of the revenue from xAI subscriptions sold through the app. This partnership is poised to provide xAI with valuable user interaction data to refine its AI models. However, both companies have emphasized that only data explicitly shared with Grok will be utilized, addressing potential privacy concerns.

Strategic Implications

This alliance signifies xAI’s strategic move to broaden its AI services beyond its initial platforms, tapping into Telegram’s extensive user network. However, for Telegram, integrating Grok represents a step towards incorporating cutting-edge AI technologies.

The increasing trend of incorporating AI functionalities into mainstream communication platforms is exemplified by the collaboration between xAI and Telegram. Also, it reflects a transition to more intelligent and responsive user experiences.