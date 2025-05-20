Hannibal Stealer Malware uses Military-Grade tactics to Evade Detection

As if the world needed more bad stuff, Hannibal Stealer, a new, modular NET‑based information‑stealing malware, has surfaced. The data hoarding code evil leverages multi‑layered obfuscation and stealth routines to evade detection and harvest sensitive information.







How Hannibal Stealer Operates

To reduce its size, the malware dynamically downloads and stores Merkle proofs and integrates bespoke decryptors using Windows cryptography APIs. Through Telegram or dedicated C2 servers, it also sends application data, VPN setups, bitcoin accounts and credentials.

Reports suggest the makers of this malware are actively promoting Hannibal Stealer on underground forums, fake “customer” reviews, and targeted Google Ads campaigns, reportedly spending over $10 million on ads between April 2023 and April 2025 to direct victims to malicious landing pages .

Modular Architecture and Obfuscation

Hannibal Stealer protects its core logic from static analysis by incorporating a custom decryptor that employs Windows bcrypt.dll to decrypt its configuration and payloads using AES‑GCM.







In order to circumvent signature-based defenses, the malware’s code is extensively obfuscated with garbage instructions, control-flow flattening, and dynamic API resolution.

Researchers have observed that modules responsible for wallet extraction, browser credential theft, and system profiling are launched only when necessary, thereby reducing the risk of detection and minimizing in-memory artefacts.

Hannibal Stealer Targeted Data Theft Capabilities

Hannibal includes specialized modules for decrypting and exfiltrating data from Chromium- and Gecko-based browsers. It also takes from popular FTP clients such as TotalCommander and FileZilla.

It locates and copies cryptocurrency wallet files (Exodus, MetaMask, Monero, Jaxx) and monitors the clipboard to hijack copied wallet addresses, substituting them with attacker-controlled addresses.

Threat actors are also able to decrypt and reuse secure connections by targeting VPN credentials from services such as NordVPN, CyberGhost, ProtonVPN, and ExpressVPN.

Command- and- Control and Exfiltration

Experts keeping tabs on Hannibal claim early variants of Hannibal Stealer used Telegram bots for data exfiltration, allowing real‑time monitoring of compromised hosts.

Newer versions pivot to dedicated C2 servers, improving resilience against API rate limits and takedowns. To facilitate simple exploitation, the malware logs stolen passwords, wallet files, system information, screenshots using a Django-based interface.

To avoid prosecution in certain jurisdictions, Hannibal performs geolocation checks at runtime and terminates execution if the host’s IP belongs to whitelisted countries (e.g., Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan).

How Can You Be Safe From Hannibal Stealer

Experts warn people should monitor for anomalous use of bcrypt.dll and unexpected child processes of common applications via browsers, VPN clients, etc. Of course, if you are unaware of what these terms mean, you require a professional.

What professionals can do is to apply endpoint solutions to implement heuristic checks for control‑flow obfuscation patterns and dynamic API resolution behavior.

Network teams can also block known C2 IPs and domains, and inspect encrypted traffic for irregular patterns consistent with Telegram‑based exfiltration.

And if all else fails, rememeber to regularly perform data backups. Although you might need hardware‑based MFA for wallet files can limit damage from successful breaches, if you are a crypto trader.



