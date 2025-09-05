By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 43 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Heres All The Rumors About Apple Watch Series 11 We Know

Apple will officially unveil the Apple Watch Series 11 on September 9, likely alongside the iPhone 17. While the device maintains the familiar aesthetic of the Series 10, several internal innovations will significantly enhance its health and connectivity capabilities. These upgrades position it as a major step forward for the health-focused wearable. Here is all that is rumored to come with Watch Series 11.

Cellular models of the Series 11 will finally receive a 5G boost, courtesy of MediaTek’s 5G RedCap modem. This upgrade moves the watch beyond its previous LTE limitations, offering faster and more efficient network access. Because the RedCap standard is designed for low-power wearables, users can expect improved connectivity without sacrificing battery life.

The new S11 chip will power the watch, focusing on efficiency rather than dramatic speed gains. Essentially a more compact version of the Series 10 chip, the S11 will enable better power management and overall performance.

For health monitoring, the Series 11 introduces a groundbreaking blood pressure alert feature. The watch will detect hypertension trends over time and notify users, providing actionable health insights. This system mirrors the atrial fibrillation (AFib) alerts from earlier models, empowering users to proactively manage their health.

Apple will also push wellness further with watchOS 26. The updated software introduces an AI-powered “Workout Buddy,” which imitates a real trainer’s voice prompts to guide users through their exercise routines. It also provides a daily sleep score, giving users more comprehensive data about their rest quality. A new “Liquid Glass” visual redesign and wrist-flick gesture for dismissing notifications will also improve the user experience.

Even with these upgrades, questions about battery life and other advanced features, such as an onboard camera, remain. While Apple has likely made efficiency improvements, official confirmation is pending. Major physical redesigns appear unlikely this time around.

Ultimately, the Series 11 represents a powerful incremental leap for Apple’s wearables. It strengthens the Apple Watch’s core health features, improves its connectivity, and integrates AI to offer a smarter, more reliable, and health-conscious device

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Facebook Is Trying To Bring Back Poke Feature For Gen Z Users
Facebook Is Trying to Bring Back Poke Feature for Gen-Z Users
Solana Surges Ahead Of Bitcoin Could Mirror Ethereums 200 Rally
Solana Surges Ahead of Bitcoin, Could Mirror Ethereum’s 200% Rally
Hong Kong Court Rules Against Foodpanda In Driver Injury Case
Hong Kong Court Rules Against Foodpanda in Driver Injury Case
New Fortnite Icon Skin Teaser Sparks Wild Fan Theories
New Fortnite Icon Skin Teaser Sparks Wild Fan Theories
Crypto Tax In Pakistan Remains Unaddressed As Regulatory Delays Continue
5 Countries Where Crypto Is Tax-Free in 2025
Pakistan China Science and Technology Cooperation Center
CPEC 2.0: Pakistan, China to Launch Five New Corridors
Veon Bid For Tpl Insurance Signals Strategic Move In Pakistan
VEON Bid for TPL Insurance Signals Strategic Move in Pakistan
Ig Islamabad Cracks Down On Poor Policing Bans Unregistered Motorbikes
Islamabad IG Cracks Down on Poor Policing, Bans Unregistered Motorbikes
Pakistans 5g
Pakistan Frees 600+ MHz Spectrum to Speed Up 5G Auction
Punjab Matric Exams Delayed Again New Date Announced
Punjab Matric Exams Delayed Again, New Date Announced
SBP Reserves Increase by $28 Million, Hit $14.30 Billion
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launched Specs Pricing And Key Features
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched With Major Upgrades
CDA LED Lights Upgrade Brings 1419 New Fixtures To Islamabad
CDA LED Lights Upgrade Brings 1,419 New Fixtures to Islamabad