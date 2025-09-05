Apple will officially unveil the Apple Watch Series 11 on September 9, likely alongside the iPhone 17. While the device maintains the familiar aesthetic of the Series 10, several internal innovations will significantly enhance its health and connectivity capabilities. These upgrades position it as a major step forward for the health-focused wearable. Here is all that is rumored to come with Watch Series 11.

Cellular models of the Series 11 will finally receive a 5G boost, courtesy of MediaTek’s 5G RedCap modem. This upgrade moves the watch beyond its previous LTE limitations, offering faster and more efficient network access. Because the RedCap standard is designed for low-power wearables, users can expect improved connectivity without sacrificing battery life.

The new S11 chip will power the watch, focusing on efficiency rather than dramatic speed gains. Essentially a more compact version of the Series 10 chip, the S11 will enable better power management and overall performance.

For health monitoring, the Series 11 introduces a groundbreaking blood pressure alert feature. The watch will detect hypertension trends over time and notify users, providing actionable health insights. This system mirrors the atrial fibrillation (AFib) alerts from earlier models, empowering users to proactively manage their health.

Apple will also push wellness further with watchOS 26. The updated software introduces an AI-powered “Workout Buddy,” which imitates a real trainer’s voice prompts to guide users through their exercise routines. It also provides a daily sleep score, giving users more comprehensive data about their rest quality. A new “Liquid Glass” visual redesign and wrist-flick gesture for dismissing notifications will also improve the user experience.

Even with these upgrades, questions about battery life and other advanced features, such as an onboard camera, remain. While Apple has likely made efficiency improvements, official confirmation is pending. Major physical redesigns appear unlikely this time around.

Ultimately, the Series 11 represents a powerful incremental leap for Apple’s wearables. It strengthens the Apple Watch’s core health features, improves its connectivity, and integrates AI to offer a smarter, more reliable, and health-conscious device