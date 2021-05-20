Here’s How You Can Install Android 12 Beta

Google had recently announced that Android 12 will have a completely new UI with new features and prominent security patches. The company had even mentioned that can users can already go for the first public Beta. The Android 12 Beta is available for Google Pixel phone’s as well as devices from companies such as OnePlus, Asus, Lenovo, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, etc.

Read More: Here’s Everything That Was Announced At Google I/O 2021

The new Android 12 will feature new animations, widgets, and visuals which change in accordance with the time and day. With Android 12, there will be many improvements to privacy and security as well as easier access to all of your applications under one dashboard.

In order to get the early access to all these amazing features here are a few instructions which can help you get started with Android 12 Beta

Phone compatibility

It is extremely important to note that in order to gain access to Android 12 Beta you must have any of the following devices. These devices are suitable for Android 12 Beta at the current moment.

Pixel 3, 3 XL

Pixel 3A, 3A XL

Pixel 4, 4 XL

Pixel 4A, 4A 5G

Pixel 5

Asus Zenfone 8

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro (model CPH2173)

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Vivo iQOO 7

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11I, Mi 11X Pro

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G

A few phones from Sharp, Tecno, and Realme

Installation instructions

If you’re a Google Pixel user getting the Android 12 Beta is very easy just simply visit the Android 12 Beta site to enroll your phone in the Beta. You can access the site by clicking here.

The same procedure will also work with your non-Pixel devices too as long as they meet the phone compatibility mentioned in the list above. You can also click on the ‘view your eligible devices’ when you’re on the website.

Once your device is enrolled you’ll receive a notification on your phone that the software is ready to install. Another method is to simply head into your device settings and head over to System Update and tap on ‘Check for update’ and based on device compatibility you’ll receive the notification.

If you do not receive the notification you’ll need to wait as it can take some times or on rare occasions even 24 hours, so don’t lose hope.

Once you have updated your phone you’ll then be rocking the Beta version of Android 12. However, bear in mind that Android 12 will receive numerous changes until the final version is out.