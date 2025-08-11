Honhaar Scholarship Program Opens Registration For New Cycle

The Punjab government has opened registration for the Honhaar Scholarship Program’s next phase. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced the new cycle on Sunday through her X (formerly Twitter) account.

The dedicated Honhaar portal is now active for applications. CM Maryam encouraged students to apply with confidence and continue their education with determination.

Since its launch last year, the Honhaar Scholarship Program has supported 80,000 students. It currently funds 50,000 students, and this figure will grow by 30,000 in the coming cycle. The program covers 68 academic disciplines, offering wide opportunities to young learners.

“Your dreams are the heartbeat of Punjab’s future,” CM Maryam said, adding that student success remains her top priority.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be citizens of Punjab under 22 years of age, with a family income below Rs3 lakh. Academic results are also considered, with 30% weight given to Matric marks and 70% to Intermediate marks.

The program includes students from 50 public sector universities in Punjab, as well as those pursuing MBBS and BDS degrees. To make the process easier, university information desks have been set up to guide applicants.

This initiative focuses on students from low-income families who have demonstrated academic excellence. By removing financial barriers, the Honhaar Scholarship Program allows students to focus on their studies, improve their skills, and achieve their career goals.

Through this scholarship, the Punjab government aims to promote quality education, foster talent, and invest in the province’s future leaders.