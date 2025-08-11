By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Honhaar Scholarship Program Opens Registration For New Cycle

The Punjab government has opened registration for the Honhaar Scholarship Program’s next phase. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced the new cycle on Sunday through her X (formerly Twitter) account.

The dedicated Honhaar portal is now active for applications. CM Maryam encouraged students to apply with confidence and continue their education with determination.

Since its launch last year, the Honhaar Scholarship Program has supported 80,000 students. It currently funds 50,000 students, and this figure will grow by 30,000 in the coming cycle. The program covers 68 academic disciplines, offering wide opportunities to young learners.

“Your dreams are the heartbeat of Punjab’s future,” CM Maryam said, adding that student success remains her top priority.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be citizens of Punjab under 22 years of age, with a family income below Rs3 lakh. Academic results are also considered, with 30% weight given to Matric marks and 70% to Intermediate marks.

The program includes students from 50 public sector universities in Punjab, as well as those pursuing MBBS and BDS degrees. To make the process easier, university information desks have been set up to guide applicants.

This initiative focuses on students from low-income families who have demonstrated academic excellence. By removing financial barriers, the Honhaar Scholarship Program allows students to focus on their studies, improve their skills, and achieve their career goals.

Through this scholarship, the Punjab government aims to promote quality education, foster talent, and invest in the province’s future leaders.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Fto Targets Rs133m Fake Tax Invoices Scam
FTO Targets Rs133m Fake Tax Invoices Scam
Instagrams Ceo Confirms This Boosts The Reach On Your Reels
Instagram’s CEO Confirms THIS Boosts The Reach on Your Reels
Pi Network Surges Toward Breakout As Experts Predict Price Explosion
Pi Network Surges Toward Breakout as Experts Predict Price Explosion
Pubg Mobile 4 0 Preview New Weapons Wow Mode Dev Tools
PUBG Mobile 4.0 Preview: New Weapons, WOW Mode & Dev Tools
Bitcoin Gains 10 August Momentum Surges Past 121000
Bitcoin Gains 10% August Momentum, Surges Past $121,000
Us Tariff Cut Opens Door For Higher Pakistan Copper Exports To Us
US Tariff Cut Opens Door for Higher Pakistan Copper Exports to US
All The Npc Locations And What They Offer In Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4
All the NPC Locations and What They Offer in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4
Hbl Microfinance Bank And Suparco Partner For Satellite Based Agri Lending
HBL Microfinance Bank and SUPARCO Partner for Satellite-Based Agri Lending
Trump Backed World Liberty Seeks 1 5bn For Wlfi Token
Trump-Backed World Liberty Seeks $1.5bn for WLFI Token
Pakistan It Exports Target 2025 Set At 5 Billion
Pakistan Services Exports Grow 9.23% in 2025
Punjab Forest Area To Double In Five Years
Punjab Forest Area to Double in Five Years
China Pushes Us To Relax Export Controls On Ai Chips
China Pushes US to Relax Export Controls on AI Chips
Ncert Issues Advisory On Blue Locker Ransomware Threat
NCERT Issues Advisory on Blue Locker Ransomware Threat