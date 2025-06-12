How Long Will Your Iphone Support Ios Updates Find Here

Apple is widely praised for offering the longest iOS updates support in the business. Most iPhones enjoy six to eight years of updates, which is well beyond what Android users are typically promised.







But in 2025, iOS 26 is set to shake things up, cutting off a handful of aging models and nudging users toward an upgrade.

How Long Does Apple Support iPhones?

Apple officially commits to five years of major iOS updates from the release date. In reality, many iPhones hang on far longer, with six to eight years of both feature upgrades and security patches. That’s significantly longer than the three-year average offered by many Android manufacturers.

For instance, iPhones from 2019—like the iPhone XR and XS—were still getting updates in 2023 with iOS 18. But iOS 26, slated for release later this year, brings a clean-up: some older models won’t make the cut.







Which Models Are Getting Dropped?

iOS 26 requires an A13 Bionic chip or newer, which means some well-loved models will be left out. Here is a detail list:

iPhone Model iOS Versions Supported iPhone (2007) 1, 2, 3 iPhone 3G (2008) 2, 3, 4 iPhone 3GS (2009) 3, 4, 5, 6 iPhone 4 (2010) 4, 5, 6, 7 iPhone 4s (2011) 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 iPhone 5 (2012) 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 iPhone 5c (2013) 7, 8, 9, 10 iPhone 5s (2013) 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 iPhone 6 (Plus) (2014) 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 iPhone 6s (Plus) (2015) 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 iPhone SE (2016) 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 iPhone 7 (Plus) (2016) 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 iPhone 8 (Plus) (2017) 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 iPhone X (2017) 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 iPhone XS (Max) (2018) 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 iPhone XR (2018) 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 iPhone 11 (2019) 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 iPhone 11 Pro (Max) 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 iPhone SE (2nd gen) 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 iPhone 12 (mini) (2020) 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 26 iPhone 12 (Pro Max) 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 26 iPhone 13 (mini) (2021) 15, 16, 17, 18, 26 iPhone 13 Pro (Max) 15, 16, 17, 18, 26 iPhone SE (3rd gen) 15, 16, 17, 18, 26 iPhone 14 (Plus) (2022) 16, 17, 18, 26 iPhone 14 Pro (Max) 16, 17, 18, 26 iPhone 15 (Plus) (2023) 17, 18, 26 iPhone 15 Pro (Max) 17, 18, 26 iPhone 16 (2024) 18, 26 iPhone 16 Pro (Max) 18, 26 iPhone 16e (2025) 26

Why Recent iOS Updates Matter

Without regular updates, devices become vulnerable to security threats and gradually lose compatibility with newer apps and services. Plus, users miss out on new features like AI integrations, enhanced privacy tools, and the occasional jaw-dropping lock screen animation.

iOS Updates: Android Is Catching Up (Kind of)

Apple’s dominance in long-term software support is being challenged. Samsung has promised up to seven years of updates for newer models, and Google, along with Qualcomm, is pushing for the same. Still, Apple retains a lead in consistent, unified rollouts across all devices—though the gap is narrowing.

What Should You Do?

If you’re still clinging to an iPhone older than the iPhone 12, iOS 26 may leave you behind. Now might be a good time to start flirting with the idea of an upgrade.

And for new buyers: stick with an iPhone 11 or newer. It’s a safer bet—at least until Apple decides to pull the rug out again, which they do with the subtlety of a software update that bricks your battery life.

Final Take: Apple’s iPhones still last longer than most relationships and definitely most Android phones, but iOS 26 is proof that even the longest marriages eventually hit “software irreconcilable differences.” Plan your next move wisely.