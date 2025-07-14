How To Get Superman In Fortnite And How To Get Cool Skins Too

Alright Fortnite fans, get ready to turn into Superman, quite literally. Chapter 6 Season 3 just dropped a mythic so cool it might burn through your pickaxe. Say hello to the Superman mythic, your ticket to heat vision, sky-high flight, and ultra-strength. Oh, and did we mention new DC skins are flooding the game too?

Let’s break it down like a Victory Royale.

How to Get Superman’s Mythic Powers (No Kryptonite Required)

The greatest thing is that Superman’s legendary power doesn’t cost a dime. You can obtain it without even having the Battle Pass. Stay alive for around two minutes after you land in any match, and that’s all.

At the end of the allotted period, pay close attention to your map. A red Superman icon will appear, pinpointing the legendary hero’s birthplace. Run like the wind when it does, because we guarantee you that no one else will be waiting for you. In the span of four minutes after you pick it up, you will transform into Superman. Ta-da!

Now you can soar through the air, use heat vision to blast adversaries, and smash through structures as easily as tissue paper. Just so you know, once you turn it on, everyone can see where you are. Just a heads up.

Fortnite Pro Tips: Be a Smart Superman

Flying around like a hero is awesome, but don’t get too cocky. It’s smarter to use the skies for scouting enemy movements than to swoop in mid-fight unless you’ve got the skills (and backup).

If you’re playing in a squad, let your teammates cover you while you do Superman things. Also, don’t forget that mythic only lasts four minutes, so use every second like it’s your last: you’re not Clark Kent anymore.

New Skins Alert: Superman, Mr. Terrific, Krypto & More

The Premium Battle Pass this season is straight-up DC gold. To unlock the Superman skin (based on James Gunn’s recently released movie version) you’ll need to purchase the pass and level up through 12 tiers. That should damage you by 2,800 V-Bucks. Once you do, you’ll unlock the full Superman set. That includes stylish capes, custom gliders, and emotes that scream superhero energy.

Over in the Item Shop, you’ll find even more DC faces like Mr. Terrific and The Engineer available for a limited time. But the real treat? Krypto the Superdog is dropping on July 15.

He’s loyal, he’s adorable, and he might just be your new favorite back bling if you caught the new Superman movie. So there’s this one more thing they have done to make you forget Henry Cavill was ever Superman (RIP King!)

How to Equip Your Skins (and Flex Like a Pro)

Once you’ve unlocked your DC hero or sidekick, head straight to your Locker. From there, select your shiny new skin and complete the look with matching accessories like back bling, gliders, and pickaxes. Once you’re kitted out, hit “Ready” and drop in with maximum superhero drip.

Coming Soon: Superman Fortress of Solitude Map Area

Fortnite is teasing a snowy new POI called the Fortress of Solitude, expected to go live on July 15. This ice-cool area promises hidden loot, superhero secrets, and possibly some alien vibes from Kal-El’s home planet. You didn’t think they’d stop with just powers and skins, did you?