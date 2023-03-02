How To Use ChatGPT To Write Essays

ChatGPT is a fantastic AI tool that helps generate lists, compose poetries, write emails and much more.

Chatbot can assist you in your writing process. ChatGPT has writing abilities. Making grocery lists make a diet plan means it helps in every way to make life easier.

Since its launch, its advanced capabilities have created an enormous demand, and it has grabbed the attention of more than 100 million users within two months of launching.

The main feature through which it has gained so much popularity is its ability to generate all sorts of texts within seconds, including songs, poems, bedtime stories and essays.

Here we are bringing different ways to utilize chatGPT to enhance your writing skills.

ChatGPT To Generate Ideas

Before writing an essay, it is essential to jot down all the ideas beforehand. When teachers assign essays to students, they generally provide some prompts that give an idea to write an essay.

If you have recently written an essay, you should know how tricky this step is. And this is the point where chatGPT can play its part.

In addition, all a person needs to do is input the assignment topic and include as much detail as you like. The more information you provide, the more effective results you will get.

For instance, you will write a research paper or a case study on a leadership topic of your choice”. Within seconds, the chatbot will provide the essay’s title, options of different figures and insight information.

Create Outline Using ChatGPT

Once you reach a solid topic, it’s time to start brainstorming what you are looking for in your essay. To create an outline and facilitate the writing process, it’s essential to give some points to chatGPT.

For example, if you ask the chatbot to write an outline by saying, “can you write an outline for a paper, “examining the leadership style of Winston Churchill through Blake and Mouton’s Managerial Leadership Grid”.

Surprisingly, after a few seconds, the chatbot provided a holistic outline divided into seven sections, with three different pints under each section.

ChatGPT To Find Sources

Now you are at a place where you know exactly what you want to write. Now it’s time to find reputable sources to get the information from.

Everyone needs to ask the chatbot to find sources for essay topics. For example,

Can you help me find sources for a paper “examining the leadership style of Winston Churchill through Blake and Mouton’s Managerial Leadership Grid”?

The Chatbot output seven sources with complete details. It is essential to know that the chatbot will not provide your sources before 2021, so it will not be able to suggest the freshest sources.

Write A Sample Essay

Though chatGPT can write an essay for you, it’s worth nothing that you take the text directly from the chatbot and submit it. Keep this in mind. Your work would consider plagiarism since it’s not your original work.

In most professional educational institutions, the penalties for plagiarism are very high. You can be failed or get expulsion from—the school.

If you want chatGPT to generate a sample text, add the topic and the desired length and watch for what it generates.

For example:

Can you write a five-paragraph essay on “examining the leadership style of Winston Churchill through Blake and Mouton’s Managerial Leadership Grid”?

Within seconds, the chat outputs precisely what it was asked for, a coherent, five-paragraph essay on the topic, which can help you with a writing guide.

It is essential to know that chatbots put the words together in the form that they think is statistically valid and don’t know if what they are saying is true.

ChatGPT To Co-Edit Your Essay

Once the essay is done, you can use its advanced writing capabilities to edit it. You can quickly tell the chatbot what you specifically want it to edit.

For example, you can ask about the essay structure and grammar.

Once you ask the chatbot to width your work, it will prompt you to paste your text into the chatbot. Once you are done, it will output your essay with all the necessary corrections.

Alas, this is the most efficient tool, as it can edit the essay more thoroughly than an essential proofreading tool could, going beyond spelling.

Moreover, it can Co-edit the specific paragraph, and you can ask it to rewrite or fix it for clarity.

Read more:

Snapchat Launched Its Own Chatbot Powered By ChatGPT

MOSS Chatbot: A ChatGPT’s Rival Launched By China Is Ready For Public Testing