Huawei and RUDA join Hands to Develop Safe/Smart City in Pakistan

Huawei Pakistan and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) have signed a memorandum of understanding（MoU）to join hands to revive the dying Ravi river into a Safe/Smart Green City with all the latest Safe/Smart city technologies. The memorandum reaffirms an existing one-year healthy relationship between both entities.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, CEO RUDA Imran Amin, Huawei Pakistan CEO, Mr. Mark Meng, Huawei Pakistan Dy CEO, Mr. Ahmed Bilal Masud, Huawei UAE Senior VP Mr. Safder Nazir, Huawei Pakistan Lahore MD, Mr. Li Wen, along with other respective members from both organizations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated RUDA and Huawei’s support to build a new Safe and Smart River Forest City and looking forward to bring this initiative all over Pakistan.

To develop the world’s largest riverfront Safe/Smart city, the Parties will work together on the key projects known as “Smart Forests and others under River Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA)” in Pakistan, where RUDA Pakistan is the Developer and Huawei is the Lead Technology Partner. The Parties will cooperate on Smart Forests development across design and construction execution phases by latest technologies such as IoT, Cloud Computing, Big Data, AI, Data Center Network, Storage and Servers, Data Center Facility, Intelligent Security Surveillance System, Solar Energy, etc.