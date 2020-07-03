Huawei CEO Mark Meng praised Pakistan’s ICT community’s efforts against COVID-19

Government health authorities worldwide have been cooperating to find the solution to the COVID 19 Pandemic that has also hit the global economy badly. When it comes to the Information and Communication Technology sector it is playing a big part during this global crisis by crafting necessary tools. ICT’s aim at this point is to protect the health of the general public while observing the socio-economic stability.

Both China and Pakistan are strengthening cooperation by setting joint preventative measures against COVID 19 global outbreak. A Chinese tech giant Huawei announced that it was committed to offering a reliable and smooth connection in Pakistan just for the sake of keeping the collaboration spirit alive.

Mark Meng the CEO of Huawei said: “We have worked with our customers and partners effortlessly over the last few months to make sure we provide smooth and reliable network connection in Pakistan. We have identified some of the most important technologies that will play a role in the fight against COVID-19.

Meng also said that tools with Artificial intelligence are aiding the doctors and scientists that are searching for the vaccine and preparing treatment plans against coronavirus.

The CEO also highlighted the topic of 5g or the 5th generation of Technology and said: “By 2025 5G will serve 58% of the global population, and it will combine with technologies like 4K and higher definition video, VR/AR, cloud, and Artificial Intelligence to transform our personal life, industries, and homes in a way we could never imagine.”

He appreciated the smart lockdown policy of Pakistan’s Government. In this critical time, the Government of Pakistan has collaborated with leading ICT solution providers so that the citizens could access smooth and reliable internet and cellular connections. He firmly believes that the ICT community of Pakistan could better design system that communities and businesses need to tackle the emergency together.

