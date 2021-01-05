Huawei gets certification for the fastest charger yet

Huawei is looking to break world records for charging with the latest addition to its lineup i.e. the 135W super-fast charger. Huawei has received certifications for the charger in China and can ship the technology with its latest upcoming phones.

China Compulsory Certificate (3C) has now certified a Huawei charger with a model HW-200675CP0 that supports charging output of 15W, 27W, 60W, 75W, 94W, and even 135W. The highest configuration to reach the 35W milestone is 20V/6.75A.

The charger will support a minimum of 5V/3A up to a maximum of 20V/6.75A. It has a total of 6 configurations. Currently, the 66W charger is the fastest that Huawei has to offer and this technology will effectively double that. At the launch of the Mate 40 series, Huawei announced that it had achieved 120W and 200W super-fast charging technologies however they weren’t introduced along with the Mate 40 series.

Currently, Xiaomi and Vivo possess super-fast 120W chargers that can charge a smartphone completely in 15-30 mins. It is expected that Huawei will launch this charger with its P50 series and depending on its battery size, it may fully charge in less than 20 mins.

Image Source: PhoneArena