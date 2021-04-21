Huawei Is Aiming To Launch New Foldable Phones

For quite a while, foldable phones have become a certain trend that companies such as the likes of Samsung have introduced. Huawei similarly has entered into this race and is constantly competing with Samsung and other rivals. With Samsung set to launch two new foldable phones, Huawei is countering its rival by announcing to launch three new foldable smartphones.

The Chinese company started working on the foldable technology right after Samsung had released the first Galaxy Fold. However, due to certain restrictions created by the U.S government the company has not been able to catch with Samsung in this domain.

Huawei’s upcoming foldable phone will be in the mid-range category as the company believes that the lower price of the upcoming smartphones will give a more appealing look hence ensuring that the devices are affordable for all.

Moreover, a report by DigiTimes further added, that the popularity of such phones is said to increase the global shipments of AMOLED display panels in 2021 from 4.4 million a year to nearly 12 million.