Huawei launches the much anticipated Huawei Nova 9, powerful ultra vision camera and more

Huawei Consumer Business Group announced the launch of the new Huawei nova 9, the trendy flagship & Camera-King to the consumers in the Middle East and Africa, during a regional launch event that took place in Dubai. Defined by innovative features and fashion-forward design elements, Huawei’s latest nova device will spark new inspirations thanks to its powerful camera system and all-new videography features, creating new possibilities for users as they capture the most memorable moments in their lives.

Huawei nova 9 debuts with a new colourway – Colour No. 9. It boasts a range of flagship-grade camera technology, including a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera system, along with the RYYB colour filter array (CFA) and XD Fusion Engine. The camera enables users to capture impressive images and videos, even in low-light situations. The responsive 120Hz Original-Colour Curved Display, powerful processor, excellent battery life and support for blazing-fast charging speeds, with 66W HUAWEI Super-Charge ensure a fluid experience for avid mobile gamers, while the Super Device capabilities seamlessly facilitate synergy between the handset and other Huawei products.

Pablo Ning, President of Huawei Consumer Business Group – the Middle East and Africa said: