Huawei Pakistan continue to support PFOWA to promote Women’s empowerment and Self-dependence

As the strategic partner of PFOWA, this is the third time for Huawei Pakistan to support PFOWA program as the highest sponsor. Huawei’s vision and mission are “Bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world”. Huawei already launched HUAWEI Women Developers (HWD) program globally and it aims to empower women, developers, provide them with comprehensive resource support, and help them acquire greater space for career and technology development.

The first lady appreciated all sponsors including Huawei and other organizations to make this charity and Bazzar happen, and request all to provide more support for women’s development in the future. First Lady Samina Alvi said while addressing the ceremony that empowerment of women by making them self-dependent was vital to make them play a productive role for their families as well as the society. Empowered, self-dependent women can contribute to national development. She further said the government had taken various measures for women’s self-dependence.

She lauded the PFOWA for keeping up its charitable services even during the pandemic besides taking part in the awareness drive on breast cancer.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan also visited Huawei’s Booth and appreciated Huawei’s last 20+ years of support and efforts for Pakistan’s ICT development. MrTouseef Abbasi Central Secretary PTI Informationaccompanied.

Held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the bazaar provided a mix of cultures and cuisines with the stall depicting the artifacts and apparel of multiple countries. The stalls were set up by the embassies of various countries including China, Turkey, Thailand, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, UAE, the European Union, and many more besides the educational institutes and private companies.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood said the bazaar had become a part of Islamabad’s social calendar contributing to fundraising for the charity works. He also appreciated the sponsors like Huawei and other firms’ strongest support and cooperation for today’s program.