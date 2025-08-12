A delegation from Huawei met with the Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Mr. Nadeem Mahbub on Monday to discuss ongoing collaborations and explore new avenues for advancing digital transformation in Pakistan’s higher education sector.

The Huawei delegation included Mr. Yushaoning, Vice CEO of Public Affairs; Mr. Pan Feng, Managing Director, Enterprise Business Group (EBG); and Mr. Ali Raza, Account Director, Education.

During the meeting, Huawei highlighted its more than 15-year partnership with HEC and its significant contributions to the ongoing Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) projects. The delegation also emphasized Huawei’s role in establishing ICT Academies across universities, aimed at nurturing digital talent in Pakistan.

Huawei shared that university teams from Pakistan achieved remarkable success in this year’s global ICT competition, securing the first, second, and third positions—an achievement that reflects the impact of sustained collaboration in ICT education and training.

Reaffirming its commitment, Huawei expressed a strong interest in continuing and expanding its partnership with HEC, especially in areas such as digital transformation of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the upgrade of network infrastructure and services.

Huawei also extended an official invitation to HEC to participate in the upcoming Huawei Connect 2025 global event in Shanghai. They invited HEC to present a case study on Pakistan’s Education Cloud during the Cloud & AI Summit, aligning with emerging global technologies and trends.

The Chairman HEC Mr. Nadeem Mahbub appreciated Huawei’s continued support in promoting technological advancement in the higher education sector and expressed optimism about future collaboration in the new era of digital innovation.