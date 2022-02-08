Hysab Kytab’s white-labelled PFM is Now Available on Temenos Exchange

Hysab Kytab’s Personal Financial Management (PFM) solution enables hyper-personalization of banks’ engagement with their customers through integrating smart money management tools in the digital banking experience.

Temenos Exchange will provide Hysab Kytab a platform to scale via offering pre-integrated solutions to 3000+ Temenos customers.

Hysab Kytab, a leading provider of financial management solutions today announced that Hysab Kytab’s White Labelled PFM solution is now available on Temenos Exchange, the open marketplace for fintech solutions.

The Hysab Kytab PFM’s out-of-the-box integration with Temenos Infinity is aimed at offering banks the ability to understand their customer’s financial dreams and identify non-intrusive cross-selling/up-selling opportunities for new revenue streams through hyper-personalization. With Hysab Kytab as an integral part of Temenos Infinity solution, banks’ customers will be able to gain a 360-degree view of their finances putting them in the driving seats of their financial wellbeing by helping them make informed financial decisions.

Temenos Exchange brings open innovation to market faster, and at scale. The marketplace offers pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions that can be easily deployed on top of the Temenos open platform, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.

Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for fintech and software developers, helping them develop, validate and monetize new banking solutions. Joining Temenos Exchange means Hysab Kytab can write once and sell its solution across a vast banking audience of more than 3,000 clients in 150 countries. Collectively, this community serves the banking needs of 1.2 billion people worldwide.

“It is increasingly becoming important for Fintechs to collaborate with organizations that can extend their reach and improve their technical expertise. I believe this integration with Temenos will enable Hysab Kytab to scale by boosting its current reach in previously untapped markets, including millennials and tech-savvy customers. This kind of collaboration will also help the fintech industry as a whole to work collectively for the common goal of boosting digital financial inclusion of customers.” said Mohammad Yasir Ilyas, Head of Hysab Kytab. “Hysab Kytab participation in Temenos Exchange further extends our commitment to the banking community and enables Temenos customers to easily reap the benefits of Hysab Kytab’s PFM solution. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Temenos platform to help us achieve our business goals.” “This collaboration is aimed at providing the best value for money and helping banks build a deeper relationship with their customers by understanding and meeting their evolving financial needs,” added Mohammad Yasir Ilyas.

All in all, Hysab Kytab aims to accelerate the finance ecosystem through its technological solutions which will bring about much change to the banking system and help many people overcome their financial situations which is another edge in the ever evolving fintech space.