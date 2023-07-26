Imran Khan Becomes the Most Followed Political Leader on TikTok

Gaining nearly 3 million followers in just 24 hours, former PM Imran Khan got nearly 40.7 million likes on his 12 posts

Former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has reportedly become the most followed political leader on short-video platform ‘TikTok’, gaining nearly 6.7 million followers at the time of writing, while also getting over 40.7 million likes and 450 million views on his videos.

Having created the official account just recently, Imran Khan gained nearly 3 million followers in his first 24 hours on the platform.

Having 6.7 million followers, Imran Khan is now ahead of many other political figures that are present on TikTok. Notable names include El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, who has 6.6 million followers and President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has 4.4 million followers.

Coming in at the fourth and fifth position is French President Emmanuel Macron with 3.9 million TikTok followers and the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro with 1.7 million followers.

The list includes a lot of other politicians who are in the one million range, these are US Senator Bernie Sanders, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Uploading consistently on the platform, Imran Khan has gained a huge amount of followers in no time, therefore it wouldn’t be wrong to predict him crossing the 10 million mark very soon.

Read more: