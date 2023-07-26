Vimeo’s New AI Script Generator Will Help You Write Marketing Fillers

According to Vimeo, the new AI tool can take up a number of different tasks such as highlighting a reel, hosting virtual events and exporting quote clips for marketing videos

Vimeo has lately been experimenting with a number of different user-friendly AI tools, finding ways to make video creation and editing easier for creators. Most of what the company has been creating, including its most recent AI script generator, is backed by OpenAI tech.

Launching its new AI script generator, Vimeo claims that it can “create a fully produced video in minutes”, and also take up a number of different tasks such as highlighting a reel, hosting virtual events and exporting quote clips for marketing videos.

Taking on multiple roles, the AI script generator includes both a a teleprompter and a text-based video editor.

According to Vimeo, the script generator easily generates scripts “based on a brief description and key inputs like tone and length”, it then also allows users to manually edit the script using different font sizes and pacing.

The text-based video editor, on the other hand, identifies “filler words, long pauses, and awkward moments”, helping users remove them with a single click.

“Despite being the most effective way to communicate powerful messages, video production inherently creates a barrier to this preferred communication channel,” said Vimeo Chief Product Officer Ashraf Alkarmi.

“Our latest AI-powered workflow reduces those barriers, giving any creator the confidence to actually create videos in one take,” he added.

Vimeo believes that AI knowledge has now become a “prerequisite, not a luxury, to video production” and therefore the company will continue to invest in AI for better video editing tools.

