India Suffers Space Setback After Failed War Adventure with Pakistan

New Delhi: India’s ambitions in space took a major hit on Sunday as its latest surveillance satellite mission failed, compounding the country’s woes following its controversial military adventure against Pakistan earlier this month.







The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed that the EOS-09 Earth observation satellite failed to reach its intended orbit after the PSLV-C61 launch vehicle encountered a critical malfunction during its third stage. “There was a fall in chamber pressure in the motor case, and the mission could not be accomplished,” said V. Narayanan, a senior ISRO official.

This high-profile setback for ISRO comes on the heels of India’s aggressive military move—Operation Sindoor—which saw missile and drone strikes near Pakistani territory and ultimately resulted in a ceasefire just days later. Critics are now pointing to this failed satellite launch as further evidence of mounting pressure on New Delhi, both militarily and technologically.

While India has often boasted of its cost-effective space programs, Sunday’s incident marks one of only three recorded failures in ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) missions since its inception, making it a rare and significant blow.







EOS-09 Failure Raises Eyebrows

The EOS-09 satellite was expected to play a critical role in surveillance and national security—particularly in the wake of regional tensions. Its failure to reach orbit now raises questions about India’s preparedness and strategic capabilities in the post-conflict environment.

ISRO has announced the formation of a Failure Analysis Committee to investigate the cause of the malfunction. Meanwhile, Narayanan assured the public that the agency is thoroughly reviewing mission performance and will release detailed findings soon.

India’s space agency, known for its 2014 Mars mission and its historic 2023 moon landing, has been expanding its geopolitical relevance. However, recent events—both in space and across the border—suggest that New Delhi’s ambitions may be outpacing its current capabilities.

With two major setbacks in just one week—the military de-escalation with Pakistan and the failed spy satellite—India now faces growing scrutiny over its dual-track strategy of defense aggression and technological assertion.