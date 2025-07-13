By Manik Aftab ⏐ 11 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Indrive Sexual Misconduct Case Sparks Outrage After Islamabad Incident

A shocking case of inDrive sexual misconduct has emerged from Islamabad, where a female passenger reportedly caught a driver masturbating during her ride, triggering widespread outrage and serious concerns over passenger safety.

The disturbing episode surfaced after a video circulated online showing an inDrive driver allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct in front of a woman passenger. Identified only as Bilal, the driver was operating a silver Suzuki Cultus when he was reportedly caught masturbating, leaving the victim and countless others across Islamabad horrified.

Warning: Viewer discretion is strongly advised

The incident quickly became the center of an online storm, with social media users sharing their anger and fear. Many women in the capital and other parts of Pakistan voiced alarm over their safety when using ride-hailing apps. Some even claimed this was not an isolated case. Reports surfaced that earlier this year, the same driver Bilal was accused of similar inDrive sexual misconduct, allegedly exposing himself and masturbating during rides.

Adding to the concern, another woman came forward to say that Bilal had stalked her from Islamabad’s I-8 sector, following her even after completing the ride. These multiple complaints highlight growing fears among female passengers who rely on such services for daily commutes.

Social Media Reacts to inDrive Sexual Misconduct

Users called for authorities to step in, with many demanding that the harassment or police departments be tagged so swift action could be taken. “Please tag harassment department or police department,” said one user. Others expressed disbelief, questioning how such incidents could continue to happen.

Some urged that details like the driver’s car number plate, name, and contact should have been widely shared to prevent further incidents. “Whoever sent this should have shared his car number plate, his name and number,” another said.

The incident has intensified calls for stricter background checks and monitoring by ride-hailing platforms to prevent future cases of harassment and to protect passengers from further sexual misconduct.

