Instagram Brings Back This Interactive Engagement Feature For Creators

Instagram is in the process of re-rolling out a previously accessible feature which was perfect for content creators. On Reels, if a creator forgot to add some details, they could go later on to add a comment on the post. Even better, they could pin their own comments for their fans to find at the top of the rest of them.

However, a few months back, some creators started noticing they could no longer pin their own comments. It lead to people complaining online, or asking for the fate of the feature.

One Reddit post said: “I’m trying to pin my own comment on my own Reel which I’ve done many times in the past but am unable to; yet, I can pin any other comment that is not mine.”

The new update, announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, relaunches the beloved feature, with the goal of empowering creators to highlight crucial information. According to Mosseri, these pinned comments will now help the audience understand added context, or get a direct discussion precursor.

Even before, the comment-pinning function was limited to comments made by other users, an update initially rolled out in 2020 to amplify positive interactions. This latest revamping now helps creators take a more active role in shaping the narrative around their content and ensures their key messages do not get buried in a crowded comment feed.