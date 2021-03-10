Instagram releases an auto-caption sticker for stories

Instagram has taken the next step forward in ensuring inclusivity for all through the introduction of automatic captions on stories. The demonstration of this feature was shared by social media consultant Matt Navarra.

NEW! @Instagram has added a ‘Captions’ sticker for Stories You can now auto-caption videos in stories with a range of different styles… pic.twitter.com/cijk7nWGC3 — 🟣 Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 9, 2021

The featured showed how it converts voice to text on the story. This is a sticker that is termed as ‘CC captions’ which will transcribe the audio. The feature further includes the option to change fonts for the respective captions.

This is considered to be a huge boost in making the social media platform accessible for all especially those who have hearing problems or those who speak and understand different languages. Though there are third-party services that allow users already to add captions, the concept of a built-in auto caption tool that translates the text is much better.

With such new features rolling out for social media platforms, it is expected that business networking platforms may also utilize this for much more global connectivity.