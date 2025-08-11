In a surprising update, Instagram head Adam Mosseri has unveiled how anyone can boost their reach on reels, although that reach boost will be temporary.

He also debunked a pervasive myth: the belief that engaging with content similar to your own posts would amplify your reach. This misconception, rooted in early Instagram strategies, suggested that liking or commenting on niche related content would train the algorithm to show your posts to similar audiences.

The way you can get more engagement on your Reels is crafting the video using Instagram’s Edits app. Mosseri confirmed it in a video on Creator’s Instagram page:

“For now, Edits does help a little bit with reach. It’s not going to be something that’s going to be around forever. Do not just use Edits to try to pass through content because we can check for that,” Mosseri clarified.

He added that tapping the Edits button is becoming a ranking signal. It helps Instagram’s algorithm prioritize this content for users likely to explore the app.

This temporary incentive comes with a caveat. Instagram can detect and penalize misuse, ensuring the boost isn’t exploited as a shortcut to viral fame.

Talking about niche engagement, Mosseri had the following to say:

“Interacting with people and profiles that share similar interests is going to make them aware of your presence, and that could then lead to more engagement. But from an algorithmic standpoint… what you decide to consume is not going to affect who you reach with your content,” Mosseri explained.

This insight clarifies that Instagram’s algorithm focuses on user behavior (likes, watch time, sends) rather than your personal consumption habits. Engaging with your followers directly, rather than mimicking others’ feeds, is the real driver of growth.

Here’s how you can take advantage of these tips:

Leverage Edits Wisely: Use the app to enhance video quality with its growing toolset, but avoid overreliance as the boost may fade by late 2025.

Use the app to enhance video quality with its growing toolset, but avoid overreliance as the boost may fade by late 2025. Prioritize Audience Resonance: The algorithm favors content with high watch time, likes, and sends metrics Mosseri highlighted in his 2025 video series. Craft posts your followers love, not just what trends on your feed.

The algorithm favors content with high watch time, likes, and sends metrics Mosseri highlighted in his 2025 video series. Craft posts your followers love, not just what trends on your feed. Engage Genuinely: Build connections with your audience through comments and DMs, not by chasing niche interactions. This organic engagement drives sustainable reach.

Critics might argue this shift prioritizes platform promotion (Edits) over creator autonomy. But Instagram’s reliance on Edit seems more like a focus on engagement quality over quantity.