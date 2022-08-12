Intel 13th Gen Core i9-13900K is Over 40% Quicker than AMD Ryzen 9 5950X in AOTS Benchmark

Benchleaks has published new results of Intel’s Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake flagship CPU within the Ashes of The Singularity benchmark which outperforms the Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU by up to 24%.

Although the Ashes of The Singularity Escalation is an old title, it was one of the first to use DirectX 12’s Async Compute technology, and improvements have also been made so that the engine can use multi-core CPUs.

The Intel 13th Generation Raptor Lake flagship, is now evaluated in this benchmark. It also clearly outperforms compared to its predecessor and competing parts.

The retail Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU prototype has 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core arrangement. The CPU runs at a 3.0 GHz base clock, 5.8 GHz single-core boost clock (1-2) cores, and 5.5 GHz all-core boost clock (all 8 P-Cores). The CPU has 68 MB of shared cache and a 125W PL1 rating that may be increased to 250W.

The Ashes of The Singularity benchmark was run on Intel’s Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU.

Because the other chips haven’t been tested at the Crazy 1080p setting in the current version of the benchmark, we can only use the Crazy 4K preset statistics. The Crazy 4K preset was tested using the DX12 API, with the following results. At the same settings, the Intel Core i9-13900K achieved an average framerate of 205.4 FPS, up to 24% quicker than the Intel Core i9-12900K, which reached 165.3 FPS. The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X scored 143.5 FPS, and the Ryzen 7 5800X3D got 121.4 FPS, implying that the Raptor Lake flagship is 43% and 68% quicker, respectively.

Most users wonder why AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D outperformed the 5950X in this specific benchmark while other gaming benchmarks show considerably higher performance. It’s just because this benchmark makes use of cores and threads more aggressively than other games. Furthermore, the benchmark was conducted at 4K, indicating that this is primarily a GPU-bound scenario, as seen by the total frame rate, which is comparable across the three processors.

This is an exciting discovery for sure, and games that prioritize core/thread overclocks will benefit significantly from Raptor Lake processors.

As of now, the Intel 13th Generation Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs, including the flagship Core i9-13900K, are scheduled to arrive on the Z790 platform in October. The CPUs will compete with AMD’s Ryzen 7000 CPU family and will also be available in the fall of 2022.