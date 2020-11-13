“Introduction to Tech through E-commerce” an exclusive workshop for Girls in Karachi by Tech4Girls

Registration for the workshop will stay open from November 13th till November 23rd, 2020!

Equals, the global partnership for digital gender equality in the Digital Age, Women’s WorldWide Web (W4), and CodeGirls have joined hands together to organize ‘Tech4Girls’ workshops for Girls/Women in Karachi, Pakistan. The plan is to host two workshops on “Introduction to Tech through e-commerce” to inspire and familiarize young girls and women with the massive career opportunities in the tech sector, especially in the local eCommerce industry. The workshops will happen on two consecutive days, November 30th, and December 1st, 2020 from 8 am till 6 pm.

Both days will be led by local trainers for better communication and delivery but will be overseen by Equals, W4, and CodeGirls to ensure that the set goals and KPIs are met. These full-day workshops are designed to teach participants how to set up and run an eCommerce business and Shopify will be used as a platform of choice.

The eligibility Criterion for applicants is knowledge of at least basic IT skills such as using basic word processing tools, surfing the internet, etc. The workshop will be conducted at Genetech Solutions and multiple communities and initiatives have collaborated to help with digital outreach. This includes WomenInTechPK, a tech-based, women-only community in Pakistan, Femprow, a entrepreneurship-based, women-only social initiative in Pakistan, Ananke, a digital magazine that focuses on gender-related issues and stories, TechJuice, Pakistan’s premier technology news website, and ProWomen by P@SHA, which is the largest directory of Pakistani Professional Women.

Workshop registrations will start on November 13th and will stay open till November 23rd, 2020. You can find the registration form here. All selected participants will be sent an email confirmation by November 25th, 2020 with further instructions and details about the workshop.

This onsite workshop series has been adapted as per the current Covid19 SOPs and all participants will be required to follow them throughout the day.

Tech4Girls – Workshop Registration Form: https://forms.gle/xH6rgM5kj9qEwZycA

Workshop Location – Genetech Solution: https://goo.gl/maps/4obV7nR1bLSZQu8K9

CodeGirls Website: https://codegirls.consulnet.net/

CodeGirls Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/CodeGirlsbyConsulNetCorp/

CodeGirls Twitter: https://twitter.com/CodeGirlsKhi

CodeGirls LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/codegirlskhi/

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk