iOS 19 Dates Revealed; Everything You Need to Know

Apple has officially confirmed that iOS 19 will be announced at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025. Major changes are expected in Apple’s UI and other crucial apps. The keynote address, where the latest software updates are traditionally unveiled, will begin on June 9 at 10 AM PDT.







WWDC 2025 will run from June 9 to June 13, offering developers a week of insights into Apple’s latest tools, technologies, and features. While the conference is primarily an online event, Apple will also host a special in-person gathering for over 1,000 developers and students at Apple Park on June 9.

iOS 19 is anticipated to bring some of the most significant visual and functional changes to the iPhone experience in years.

A major change is expected in the user interface (UI) and user experience (UX), drawing inspiration from the design language of Apple’s Vision Pro headset. This could mean a shift towards more immersive elements like floating tab views and refreshed iconography, aiming for a more consistent look across Apple’s platforms.







While a complete AI-powered revamp of Siri with large language model (LLM) capabilities might be delayed until iOS 20 or later. But some improvements to Apple’s voice assistant are still expected with iOS 19. Apple is also reportedly making its AI models available to developers through a new software development kit (SDK), allowing for more AI features within third-party apps.

A new AI-powered battery tool is rumoured to analyze user habits and optimize battery consumption, potentially extending the iPhone’s battery life. The health app is also expected to receive significant updates, possibly including an AI health coach that offers recommendations based on data collected from Apple devices. Food tracking capabilities might also be introduced.

A redesigned camera app with a cleaner, more streamlined UI, potentially influenced by Vision Pro, is also anticipated. A convenient feature for frequent travellers, this could allow Apple devices to automatically connect to public Wi-Fi networks after the user has authenticated on one device.

Apple has already previewed several new accessibility features that will be part of iOS 19, such as “Accessibility Nutrition Labels” on the App Store and an all-new Braille Access experience. Due to regulatory pressure, Apple may allow users in the EU to set third-party voice assistants (like Gemini or ChatGPT) as their default, instead of Siri.

The first developer beta of iOS 19 is typically released hours after the keynote on June 9. A public beta for general testing is usually rolled out in July. The final public release of iOS 19 is anticipated in September 2025, likely alongside the launch of the iPhone 17 series.

Based on current speculation, iOS 19 is expected to support a wide range of iPhones, from iPhone 11 to 16 series, along with SE’s 2nd generation. However, it’s important to note that older models like the iPhone XS Max, XS, and XR might have contested support, and the iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, and iPhone X are unlikely to receive the update.